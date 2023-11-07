Dartford: Temporary theatre construction begins amid Raac closure

The construction of a temporary venue has begun following the closure of a theatre in Kent due to dangerous concrete.

The Orchard Theatre in Dartford was closed in September due to fears over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in its roof.

As a result, a temporary auditorium is being built in Orchard West, Dartford Borough Council (DBC) said.

The venue will have a capacity of 1,091.

The council said the temporary venue will also support the continued employment of the theatre team, visiting artists and backstage crew.

'Creative solution'

Trafalgar Theatres and the council has also announced that actress Shona McGarty will lead the cast of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle, at Orchard West's pantomime.

Michael Harrison, chief executive of panto producer Crossroads Pantomimes, said: "We're delighted that DBC and Trafalgar Theatres have found such a creative solution to keep theatre alive in Dartford while work on the Orchard Theatre is undertaken.

"With pantomime being such an important part of the Orchard Theatre's year, we are thrilled that our magical production of Beauty and The Beast will be one of the first major productions to be staged in Orchard West."

Ms McGarty will be joined by Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist John Archer and fellow soap actor Harry Reid.

Building work to replace the auditorium roof at the Orchard Theatre is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.