Darren Criss & Evan Rachel Wood To Star In ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Off-Broadway, Says ‘Glee’ Alum

Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood will be stopping by the Little Shop of Horrors early next year, according to the Glee alum.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM, Criss said that he would be making a limited run in the musical alongside Wood starting in late January.

“Folks, Evan [Rachel Wood] and I, if you haven’t heard, will be going into Little Shop of Horrors at the West Side Theatre Off-Broadway, and I’m going to be doing that from I think late January through the End of March,” Broadway World reported. “It’ll be short and sweet, but I’m so excited to be announcing that to you if you didn’t already know that.”

Little Shop of Horrors has not confirmed that Criss and Wood will be taking over the lead roles. Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu currently star in the Off-Broadway show and it has been announced that their final performance is set to take place on Jan. 28.

Criss recently finished his A Very Darren Crissmas tour and recently starred on Broadway in David Mamet’s American Buffalo, sharing the stage with Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. He has previously starred in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Little Shop of Horrors would mark Wood’s Off-Broadway debut. Earlier this year it was reported that she was workshopping alongside Amanda Seyfried a stage adaptation of the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman based on the 1960 film of the same name. The premise of the show revolves around a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Following the musical’s Off-Broadway debut in 1982, the show was later adapted back to film in 1986 in a movie directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Jim Belushi, and more.

