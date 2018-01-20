Darren Criss is engaged! Actor proposes to girlfriend Mia Swier after 7 years of dating

Darren Criss has proposed to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor, 30, announced their engagement news on Instagram and Twitter Friday evening. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” Criss wrote along with a photo of the happy couple.

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” the former Glee star added.

Though the date of the proposal is unknown, Criss and Swier, 32, last attended the Los Angeles premiere of the FX series in Hollywood together on Jan. 8 when the writer and producer was spotted without an engagement ring on that finger.

“Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” Criss said in a 2013 interview when asked about Swier. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

Swier attended New York University’s Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production, and has worked for networks such as Fox and Showtime.

It certainly has been a great start to 2018 for the former Glee actor, with his new show, Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, premiering Wednesday to strong ratings.

Criss stars in the FX show as Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered famed fashion designer, Gianni Versace.