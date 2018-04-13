‘In Darkness’ Trailer: Natalie Dormer Tries to Escape Killers She Can’t See — Watch

Natalie Dormer took an onscreen hiatus following her Summer 2016 “Game of Thrones” exit. Next month, however, she stars in both Amazon’s limited series “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and a film that marks her first foray into screenwriting.

“In Darkness” will introduce audiences to Dormer’s Sofia, a blind London pianist and the accidental eavesdropper on her upstairs neighbor’s (Emily Ratajkowski of “Gone Girl”) murder. Law enforcement first deems Veronique’s death a suicide, but at least one investigator has his doubts. The trailer opens with Sofia answering his questions, and a flashback confirms that Veronique — the daughter of an alleged war criminal — knew she was in trouble: She slipped Sofia what appears to be a key during an elevator ride.

'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Learns All About Heartbreak in Short Film 'The Ring Cycle' — Watch

Soon the criminals realize they must stop Sofia from revealing what she knows. During their hunt, Sofia’s anxiety of being unable to identify her foes increases from her heightened sense of hearing — the purr of an espresso machine, the tick of a metronome, every new sound feels like an encroachment. Sofia is unable to evade capture: The sight of her bound with rope follows a shot of bathtub blood shaped like a heart muscle.

Dormer wrote the script years before her “Game of Thrones” debut, in season two. Director and producer Anthony Byrne — Dormer’s fiancé since 2011 — shares screenwriting credit. “In Darkness” is Byrne’s third feature and first since 2007; he has kept busy overseeing episodes of British series like “Upstairs Downstairs,” “Mr Selfridge,” and “Ripper Street.” Two-time Golden Globe nominee Joely Richardson (“Nip/Tuck”) co-stars. The film’s distributor, Vertical Entertainment, handled past releases for Rob Reiner-directed “LBJ” and the Film Independent Spirit Award winner “Other People.”

Poland’s Oscar-nominated Best Foreign Language Film from six years ago was also called “In Darkness.” This version opens in theaters on May 25. Watch the trailer below, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.

