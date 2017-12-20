‘Dark’ Renewed For Second Season By Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of its praised German mystery thriller Dark, which bowed at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. Told in 10 hourlong episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

The series, Netflix’s first German-language production, has been received well by audiences in Germany and around the world, including the U.S., Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Spain, France and other countries.

“When we first heard about Dark, we realized very early on that we hadn’t seen anything like this show before — in Germany or anywhere else in the world,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP international originals for Netflix. “Dark is a testament that great storytelling transcends geography. We’re excited that our members around the globe are captivated by the mysterious world of Winden and will now be able to continue to see how the story unfolds.”

Said showrunners bo Odar and Friese: “We are overwhelmed by the response to Dark and are thrilled that our story has been a success with a global audience. Viewers have been captivated by the secrets of our protagonists and have taken delight in unravelling the various puzzles that the story presents. To know that we will now embark on our next journey is, for us showrunners, a dream come true. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the second season of Dark.”

Prodco Wiedemann & Berg produces for Netflix.

“Jantje Friese, Baran Bo Odar, our wonderful actors and our fantastic team have put an incredible amount of energy into making Dark a unique and gripping series,” added Berg. “We thank all of those who have accompanied us on this path. And we thank Netflix for their trust and for the excellent cooperation. We are extremely happy that Dark has by now received such an overwhelming response, both in Germany and around the world, and we are particularly thrilled about the quick decision by Netflix to take it into a second season. We can hardly wait to continue telling the story!”

Dark is currently streaming on Netflix.

