Darius Jackson Said He Never Spoke To Anyone About His Relationship Status With Keke Palmer

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
Darius Jackson is setting the record straight about comments he allegedly made regardimg his current relationship status with Keke Palmer.

Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images
Earlier this week, an unidentified source told People that Darius has "moved on" from Keke, but noted they're still co-parenting.

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images
"You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents," the source added.

Derek White / WireImage / Getty Images
But according to Darius, he never spoke to anyone about his relationship, let alone this alleged source. Earlier today, Darius took to Twitter to set the record straight.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me..So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.. pic.twitter.com/WXcgqeC8cG

— Darius. (@dvulton) August 18, 2023

Twitter: @dvulton

This news comes shortly after Usher debuted his "Boyfriend" music video which featured none other than Keke.

At the end of the video, Keke takes a petty yet funny jab at Darius by using his quote about being a mother.

@dvulton / Via Twitter: @dvulton / Twitter: @RNB_RADAR
Despite the discourse taking place on the internet and in various publications, neither Keke nor Darius have made public statements regarding their relationship status.

