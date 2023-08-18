Darius Jackson Said He Never Spoke To Anyone About His Relationship Status With Keke Palmer
Darius Jackson is setting the record straight about comments he allegedly made regardimg his current relationship status with Keke Palmer.
Earlier this week, an unidentified source told People that Darius has "moved on" from Keke, but noted they're still co-parenting.
"You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents," the source added.
But according to Darius, he never spoke to anyone about his relationship, let alone this alleged source. Earlier today, Darius took to Twitter to set the record straight.
I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me..So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.. pic.twitter.com/WXcgqeC8cG
— Darius. (@dvulton) August 18, 2023