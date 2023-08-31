Darin Darakananda Launches ‘Comedy Island,’ Talks Prime Video’s Thailand Strategy: ‘Trusted Genres, but With a Twist’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Frater
·7 min read
0


Almost exactly a year after Amazon’s Prime Video officially set foot in Thailand, the company is this week launching its first locally-made ‘original.’

Produced for the streamer by Liminal Entertainment in conjunction with Malin Films Production, and executive produced by Jef Lim, Marilyn Tan and Malin Pongsapipatt, the show follows six well-known actors to an almost utopian island, where the only thing missing is laughter. The celebrities are tasked with performing improvised skits to lift the locals’ gross happiness index. The series launches on Thursday, delivering the first three of its six episodes.

More from Variety

Darin Darakananda, Amazon Studios’ head of Thailand originals, calls the show “a commitment to the local creative community.” She expands on that theme in conversation with Variety.

What is the Prime Video strategy in Thailand?
As we’ve done in multiple territories, we want to come in and wow the audience with all the content that we’re creating. In Thailand, we’re zeroing in on a strategy of four content pillars: Korean content, which we know works really well in Thailand; [Japanese] anime; our Hollywood offerings and bigger global shows; and what my team does, which is the local originals.

How far have you got in Thailand?
We are a newer player. We are really excited with this, our first launch. We have very high hopes for it. It is a comedy that I think will really resonate with the Thai audience, but I think has the ability to break out because it is a little bit more distinct. It’s not a straightforward comedy. It’s a comedy series that has moments of improv and unexpectedness, which I think will resonate and cut through the clutter.

Thailand is where all the global streamers are operating. So too are the regional players and the Chinese platforms. What is Prime Video’s USP?
Our varied offerings are a USP. We’re not playing the volume game. We are playing a more curated game. One that should feel varied enough that whatever kind of mood you’re in, you should always find an offering available.

Also, the fact that we’re putting such a premium on our local originals, making sure that all our contents are of really high quality. We’re working with the best in the business both in front of and behind the camera. I want the Thai audience to see Prime Video as this reliable streamer that they can trust, like having like an older sister.

How does the company function, given that Amazon’s home shopping is not highly developed in Thailand?
For a lot of Thai customers [Prime Video] will be their first real foray [into Amazon] because most regular type people don’t use AWS. So, Prime Video will be the face of the bigger Amazon brand.

Can Prime Video bring customers into the shopping service ?
Possibly, but let’s see what the future holds. Amazon always has lots of big ideas that we want to execute.

How will you ramp up the local programming?
For now, we want to be as curated as possible. It is a smaller volume, because I don’t think that just throwing things at the wall is going to work for us. The Thai audience is very dynamic. Saying that they only like comedy or one other genre is a disservice to such a diverse and varied audience.

I want to be making things that are not only high quality, but also which feel a little distinct. Genres that you know and love, but with a nice twist. “Comedy Island” is a really good example of that. I’m so surprised at how these comedians are able to take the ball and run with it.

What is the content budget or investment plan?
What we are really focusing in on is executing to the best of our abilities. And executing for the local audience. It is within our discretion to use what we think will get us there. At Amazon, frugality is literally one of our leadership principles. But we also want to be raising the quality bar. We want to be giving the content creators here a chance to really kind of flex and play with things, because we always want to be the home for talent.

Amazon Studios’ Darin Darakananda (Photo: Patrick Frater)
Amazon Studios’ Darin Darakananda (Photo: Patrick Frater)

In Thailand, is your team developing content internally? Or are they essentially fielding pitches from all the local producers?
We are doing both. There’s my team who are working on the ground with the local producers. Working to see what feels like is is part of the Amazon DNA.

Will you also get involved with feature films?
Absolutely, yes. We want to be touching upon all the different formats and genres and give them a little bit of a flair.

Will you also acquire or license local content that has been elsewhere but fits your brand?
Of course, we have a licensing team – of one. She’s phenomenal. She’s a veteran who knows exactly what will work for the Thai audience. Our teams really worked hand in hand to kind of create that curated experience for the Thai audience.

Do you expect to put local producers on the output or first-look deals?
I think it’s early days. I’m open to anything that will help the Thai industry grow long- term. That’s my not-so-secret mission. I want to take any chance to show the entire world the level of talent that we have here.

What do you consider as the strengths of Thai production?
Weirdly enough, people may not know how Thailand performs at the local level, but we certainly known for handling a lot of high-level productions that come through. When someone thinks that they need to shoot in Southeast Asia, Thailand is the first place that comes to mind for most producers. I want everybody to see what Thailand can offer. If I’m able to give them that platform, that they can now show their craft worldwide, I can die happy.

Thai content travels reasonably well within the southeast Asia region. But it hasn’t had much impact outside. Do you see that changing?
Absolutely. I think it’s going to change because of the level of competition that we have here. Competition is the reason that we’re able to innovate and push ourselves and that’s really good for the industry. It provides the local content makers and our talent so many more opportunities than there were before.

Where did the “Content Island” show come from? Who’s directing it?
We actually have two phenomenal directors. Our creative director is Mez Tharatorn, who is really well known for his rom coms, especially comedies. And then we have director Krisada Kanivichaporn, who dabbles a little bit more in the horror-thriller genre, but has also done comedy. We’ve put the two together to create this little, very intense comedy, where we push our seven performers to this new intense level, of being able to follow a script, but then also have these moments of pure and unscripted amazingness.

This idea came about because as we were kind of brainstorming as to how best to kind of be kind of make a big splash in the market as our first show. Thai people love to smile. And this was greenlit right after COVID. It was a no brainer.

Where should we expect Prime Video Thailand to be in, say, three years time?
I would love for [Thai audiences] to be able to really put a finger on what our brand really is.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon inks logistics deal with India’s post and railway services, announces SMB generative AI tool

    Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Sambhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.

  • 'Just look at my glowing skin': These popular K-beauty skin serums are under $5 a bottle — but only 'til midnight

    Snag a four-pack to help get a fresh, glowy look.

  • What to watch: Week 1 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.

  • UK gov't urged against delay in setting AI rulebook as MPs warn policymakers aren't keeping up

    A UK parliamentary committee that's investigating the opportunities and challenges unfolding around artificial intelligence has urged the government to reconsider its decision not to introduce legislation to regulate the technology in the short term -- calling for an AI bill to be a priority for ministers. The government should be moving with "greater urgency" when it comes to legislating to set rules for AI governance if ministers' ambitions to make the UK an AI safety hub are to be realized, committee chair, Greg Clark, writes in a statement today accompanying publication of an interim report which warns the approach it has adopted so far "is already risking falling behind the pace of development of AI". "Our view is that this would help, not hinder, the prime minister’s ambition to position the UK as an AI governance leader," the report continues.

  • HP's first 16-inch Pavilion Plus laptop offers NVIDIA RTX graphics

    HP has released its first 16-inch model Pavilion Plus model, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.

  • 'The Great Resignation is over.' And here's why.

    Tough luck job seekers. As job listings and quit rates shrink, the great reshuffling of the pandemic-era has come to an end.

  • X sets its sights on LinkedIn with a job listing feature

    The social network X plans to compete with LinkedIn by offering job listings and more, CEO Elon Musk said in a new post.

  • OpenAI-backed language learning app Speak raises $16M to expand to the U.S.

    Speak, an English language learning platform backed by OpenAI's startup investment fund, the OpenAI Startup Fund, today announced that it raised $16 million in a Series B-2 funding round led by angel investor Lachy Groom. The co-founders of Dropbox, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, also participated in Speak's tranche, which brings the startup's total raised to $54 million. CEO Connor Zwick says that it'll be used to support Speak's launch in more markets, including in the U.S. by the end of the year.

  • Microsoft to unbundle Teams in Europe in bid to avoid EU antitrust fine

    The move comes after a European Commission probe into the company's practices.

  • Y Combinator removes Indian startup from batch over 'irregularities'

    Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the firm, several people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Medobed, an Indian startup that promises medicine delivery in 10 minutes, was initially selected in Y Combinator's S23 batch. In recent weeks, Y Combinator has severed its ties with the Indian firm and a partner at the venture firm has also suggested many potential investors to not engage with Medobed, according to two people familiar with the matter and a copy of an email obtained by TechCrunch.