Danny Masterson's rape retrial begins: A look at the case 6 years in the making

With a fresh jury and new witnesses, Danny Masterson's rape trial begins (again) on April 17, 2023. (Photo Illustration: Mel Haasch; photos: Getty Images)

Danny Masterson is back on trial for sexual assault, more than four months after a mistrial was declared. A jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in November, but prosecutors vowed to re-try the case despite six men and six women leaning towards acquittal. The That '70s Show star is charged with forcibly raping three women from 2001 to 2003 and has maintained his innocence.

One presence that will loom large again over the trial is the Church of Scientology as Masterson is one of its highest-ranking members. Three of his accusers are former Scientologists who claim they were harassed and threatened by church officials after coming forward. A judge ruled the women will be allowed to discuss how their fear of Scientology played a role in how they handled reporting, or not reporting, the alleged attacks to police. As jury selection begins on Monday, it's expected prospective jurors will be asked about their views on the church as well as the #MeToo movement, just as both topics were big last year.

Masterson's rape case has been six years in the making. Here's how we got here.

March 2017

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they launched an investigation after three women reported being sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s. A rep for the actor, who was starring in Netflix's The Ranch at the time, denied the allegations and noted one of the accusers was his "longtime girlfriend." Masterson's spokesperson insinuated this was part of an anti-Scientology crusade and called out ex-Scientologist, Leah Remini.

We are aware of [the alleged victim's] 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the alleged victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.

Story continues

When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the church that the only demand [the alleged victim] made of the church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.

We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the alleged victim] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.

A fourth woman later came forward with similar allegations against Masterson.

Dec. 2017

As the #MeToo movement swept through Hollywood, Netflix fired Masterson amid the ongoing investigation. The actor said he was "very disappointed" by the decision and looked "forward to clearing my name."

"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused," Masterson declared. "I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so."

Aug. 2019

Four of Masterson's accusers sued the actor and the Church of Scientology, including its leader David Miscavige, for allegedly stalking them in hopes to silence them.

"When those women came forward to report Masterson’s crimes," the lawsuit read in part, "the defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidate them."

Both Masterson and the church deny the allegations. Despite numerous appeals, the case will go to court, not through a church-led arbitration as Scientology leaders hoped. This lawsuit was brought up at last year's trial as the defense claims this whole thing "is a shameful money grab."

June 2020

Masterson was arrested and charged with rape, facing a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison. He's accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001; a 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman in separate incidents in 2003. All of the alleged crimes occurred at his home in the Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office noted they declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson from two other women, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the alleged crime.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," the actor's high-powered defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, told Yahoo Entertainment at the time.

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," Mesereau continued. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Jan. 2021

Masterson pleaded not guilty to three charges of forcible rape.

May 2021

During a preliminary hearing, a judge heard three of Masterson's accusers detail their alleged assaults. He ruled the actor must stand trial.

Oct. 2021

When the trial began, Scientology was a hot-button topic. The defense wanted the court to bar any mention of the church while the prosecution argued the three women, all of whom were Scientologists at the time of the alleged attacks, should be able to say whatever they want. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo landed in the middle, permitting the women to discuss the church when relevant to the incidents.

"Evidence presented in criminal cases often involve subject matters that many of the public view with disdain, including gangs, guns and violence," Olmedo said. "The fact that any individual has a negative view of any particular subject matter does not, per se, render that person unfit to serve as a juror."

When Jane Doe #1 took the stand as the prosecution's first witness, she testified that a church ethics officer forced her "to make peace" with Masterson after she claimed she was penetrated anally by the actor her against her will in 2002.

"My understanding, my entire life, was that you can never be a victim," the woman explained. "Nothing ever happens to you that you didn't cause. No matter what condition you find yourself in life, no matter how horrible, you are responsible. You created that."

Jane Doe #1 continued to have a relationship with Masterson and claimed she was sexually assaulted by the star at his home in April 2003. She was emotional on the stand recounting the alleged incident. The woman testified she started feeling disoriented after drinking something Masterson gave her. She passed out on his bed, and when she awoke, claimed Masterson was on top of her. The woman claimed she tried to fight him off, but the actor reached into a drawer in a nightstand and pulled out a gun and threatened by telling her to "shut the f*** up." After the alleged rape, the woman said she went to see her ethics officer.

"My understanding is I would immediately be guilty of a high crime. A high crime comes with a penalty of expulsion from Scientology," Jane Doe #1 said on the stand. "My life would be over. My parents would have to disconnect from me. My daughter couldn’t go to her school… I wouldn't have anywhere to work or live. I wouldn't have anywhere to go."

In April 2004, Jane Doe #1 wrote a letter to the church's International Justice Chief and asked for permission to bring criminal charges against Masterson. She believed she was told no, but did so anyway with the LAPD two months later. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office decided not to press charges at the time. The woman ultimately settled with Masterson for $400,000.

Jane Doe #3, also an ex-Scientologist, testified about the alleged "terror campaign" unleashed on her by the organization when she came forward with claims against Masterson. The woman, a longtime girlfriend of Masterson's, alleged he raped her when she was sleeping in 2001.

"I asked him, ‘what happened last night?’ I asked him if I had fallen because I was hurting 'down there,'" she testified. "He laughed at me and said he had sex with me there." Masterson supposedly confirmed she was unconscious the whole time.

Nov. 2021

In 2003, Jane Doe #2 alleged she was raped at Masterson's home after he supplied her with alcohol that left her feeling "numb." The woman claimed he got her to his bed where he assaulted her like "a rag doll." Jane Doe #2 did not report him to the church for fear of being declared a "suppressive person." When she left the organization, she later realized the incident was rape.

A fourth woman was permitted to testify who claimed Masterson raped her twice in 1996. Her story was similar to the allegations from the other three women; however, her accusations didn't lead to charges.

After more than five weeks of grueling testimony, jurors began deliberating on Nov. 15. After three days, the group, made up of seven women and five men, informed the judge they were deadlocked. They were ordered home for 10 days, but upon their return, two tested positive for COVID-19. Deliberations had to start over with two alternates, but the result was the same.

In a note to the judge, jurors said, "We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change." A mistrial was declared.

Jan. 2023

Prosecutors announced Masterson will be tried for a second time with a new jury. The previous hung jury leaned towards acquittal, with votes of 10-2, 8-4 and 7-5 on the three counts. Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied the defense's request to dismiss the case and noted how the prosecution only called 16 out of 36 potential witnesses.

"It appears there are many other witnesses people could choose," Olmedo said. "Mr. Masterson is charged with multiple counts of serious and violent felonies – forcible rapes. If true and Masterson is convicted, society would not only be protected from a violent felon, and should be protected from a violent felon."

April 2023

Masterson's defense team filed a motion in the eleventh hour to try and delay the April 17th start date, but were quickly denied. The actor remains free on the $3.3 million bail set at his arraignment.