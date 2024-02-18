Danny Masterson Moved To ‘Nicer’ Detention Facility After Time In ‘Manson’ Prison

Embattled actor Danny Masterson is being moved from Manson's maximum prison to a medium facility.

The actor had been serving a 30-year sentence for rape charges after being sentenced by a Los Angeles court last year. His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, recently made a public appearance, where she noted that she has been "doing good" since divorcing Masterson.

Danny Masterson Has Been Transferred Out Of 'Manson' Prison

According to TMZ, Danny Masterson is being moved to a more humane facility from his "Manson" prison, where he had been serving a 30-year sentence for rape charges.

Manson Prison, officially named Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, is a maximum-security penitentiary known for housing some of the most dangerous inmates in the state. The prison earned its nickname because it was once the residence of the infamous Charles Manson, who served a life sentence for the notorious Tate-LaBianca murders.

Per the news outlet, Masterson's new prison is the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. This facility is characterized as a medium- to minimum-security prison and comprises two distinct housing facilities.

The "That '70s Show" star is anticipated to find his new digs easier to live in as the facility has fewer restrictions and rules. The facility also provides academic programs for inmates to acquire vocational and other skills, as well as notable self-help programs.

The Actor Was Convicted Of Rape Charges Last Year

Late last year, a Los Angeles court found Masterson guilty on two out of the three charges of rape he was charged with back in 2020.

The comedy star was accused of having non-consensual intercourse with his victims between 2001 and 2003, at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.

As part of the testimony, the woman in question said that Masterson drugged the drinks that he gave them when they visited his home in Hollywood. After taking the drinks, they became unstable or passed out before he violently performed the act on them.

"When you raped me, you stole from me," said one of the victims when she took to the stand, per The Guardian. "That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison."

Another victim said that Masterson did not show "an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused." She added, "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police."

How The Church Of Scientology Allegedly Stopped The Victims From Coming Forward

All of Masterson's victims, including the actor himself, were affiliated with the Church of Scientology. They claimed that when they reported the incidents to the church around the time they occurred, the church gaslighted them and swept them under the carpet.

Reportedly, the victims not only received warnings against going to the police to report Masterson, a prominent member but were also told that they hadn't been raped. They detailed being subjected to ethics programs and experiencing shunning from the community members, discouraging them from addressing the matter until decades later.

Following the court's verdict, the church issued a statement denying the accusations. The statement claimed that the "testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs" presented during the trial were deemed "uniformly false."

The statement further read, "The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting the criminal conduct of anyone – Scientologists or not – to law enforcement."

Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Says She Is Doing Fine

After Masterson was convicted, his wife, Bijou Philips, filed for divorce and quit Scientology. She also began raising their daughter, Fianna, as a single mother as Masterson handed over full custody to her.

She recently made a rare public appearance at a Janie's Fund charity event, where she gave an update about her life since Masterson's conviction, per E! News.

The 43-year-old actress noted, "I'm doing good," adding that she and their daughter Fianna make a "great little team."

All through Masterson's trial, Philips remained by his side and was broken emotionally when he was sentenced. She also once claimed in a character later that Masterson remained an "amazing father" while being in jail.

"Danny is an amazing father," she said. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."