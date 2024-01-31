Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-Security California State Prison That Once Held Charles Manson

Danny Masterson has been moved to what is likely to be his long-term location: Corcoran State Prison in Central California, a maximum-security facility that for years was the home of Charles Manson, according to state records.

Masterson was convicted last May by a Los Angeles jury of raping two women in the 1990s. After spending time in an LA County lockup and later the North Kern state prison intake facility, Masterson was recently moved to Corcoran, situated about halfway between Bakersfield and Sacramento.

That’s where the former “That ’70s Show” star is expected to serve the bulk of his 30-years-to-life sentence. Prison records show he will first be eligible for parole in 2042, when the 47-year-old Masterson, the father of a pre-teen girl with Bijou Phillips, is 66 years old.

Masterson’s latest move was first reported by blogger Jeffrey Augustine, who adds that Masterson will be housed in the prison’s Level 4 maximum security housing unit – the highest level of security available. Besides Manson, notable former inmates of the Corcoran prison include Bobby Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan.

Built in 1988 and known colloquially as Corcoran State Prison, the facility houses some of the state’s most dangerous convicts and has a large population of Level 4 inmates – those requiring the highest degree of protection and/or supervision.

If Masterson struggles in the prison’s Level 4 general population, Corcoran has a small wing called the Protective Housing Unit for inmates in danger of being harmed. That wing was where Manson was kept from 1989 until he was moved to another prison nearly a decade later after he was caught trafficking drugs.

