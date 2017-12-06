Danny Masterson 'looking forward' to clearing his name following rape allegations

Danny Masterson, the former star of Netflix sitcom The Ranch, says that he’s looking forward to clearing his name following a series a rape allegations.

Masterson was fired and written out of the show earlier this week, but has maintained his innocence, calling the allegations ‘outrageous’.

Four women have come forward to say that he raped them in the early 2000s, with the Los Angeles Police Department now investigating the claims.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” said Netflix.

“Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

Masterson said in a statement: “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson played the role of Rooster Bennett in the show, the older brother of Ashton Kutcher’s character, Colt Bennett.

The pair also starred together in That 70s Show.

