Why Danny Boyle's James Bond film could be a radical departure for 007

What would a Danny Boyle Bond film look like? We have some ideas.

It’s official: Danny Boyle is in talk to direct the next James Bond film.

Codenamed Bond 25, the next 007 adventure is coming to cinemas in November 2019, and all we know for certain is that Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, probably for the last time.

Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, confirmed that he hopes to direct Bond 25 at the end of 2018, after he completes work the Richard Curtis-scripted musical he’s directing for Universal, but there are still a lot of moving parts that need to align before production can begin.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea,” Boyle explained at a Q&A for his new TV series Trust in New York, “and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Director Danny Boyle poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., to promote his film, "T2: Trainspotting," a sequel to the 1996 film, "Trainspotting."

A recent report on Deadline suggested Hodges’s script is competing with a script from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, whose 007 credits include Skyfall, Spectre, and Casino Royale, who have been developing a story since the release of Spectre in 2015.

Assuming things work out between the Trainspotting director and EON, the company that makes the James Bond films, what would a Danny Boyle-directed Bond 25 look like?

A lower budget Bond?

HRH The Queen appears in a sketch with Daniel Craig as James Bond for the 'Opening Ceremony of The Olympics'

Danny Boyle has ruled himself out of directing a James Bond film a number of times in the past.

His name had been linked with the gig after he directed Daniel Craig as 007 for a skit with the Queen as part of his opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics, making him an obvious choice to take on Spectre after Sam Mendes’ Skyfall.

However in 2013, before Mendes had officially signed on for Spectre, Boyle dismissed the idea telling Collider, “They’re not really for me. The budgets are too big. I’m better working at a lower level of money really because I like that discipline of not having enough money to pull off whatever it is you want to pull off. So I wouldn’t be the best person to do those. No.”





He later told PA, “I like working under the radar a bit more, so you can take risks.”

The last two Bond films have had astronomical budgets (leaked emails revealed Spectre’s budget had ballooned to $300m before being cut back to $250m), so it’s possible that Boyle has proposed a more frugally-minded Bond film.

This would certainly appeal to investors with an eye on profit margins. Don’t forget: Bond 25 still doesn’t have an official distributor. MGM is currently in the process of shopping the rights to potential bidders, with Sony, Warrner Bros., and upstarts A24 reportedly in the mix, and they’ll all be keen to get a good deal on Bond 25.

A more vibrant Bond

Danny Boyle won Best Picture and Best Director for Slumdog Millionaire, starring Dev Patel.

Danny Boyle has an eclectic back catalogue that ranges from gritty realism (Shallow Grave, Trainspotting) to horror (28 Days Later), sci-fi (Sunshine), biopic (Steve Jobs, 127 Hours), and bollywood (Slumdog Millionaire), but one thing that unites them all is a vivid vibrancy that leaps off the screen.