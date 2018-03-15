Danny Boyle will direct next James Bond movie — with one big condition

Boyle, Danny Boyle has his license to helm a James Bond movie.

A week after initial reports surfaced about the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker taking over the director’s chair from Sam Mendes, Boyle has confirmed that he is indeed ready to assume duties, with one big condition.

“We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really,” he told Metro. Boyle and long-time collaborator and Trainspotting writer John Hodge are teaming up for the 007 adventure.

“I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Hodge and Boyle have a history of collaborations, from their breakthrough movie Shallow Grave up to last year’s sequel T2 Trainspotting.

Presuming the script gets approved by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Daniel Craig is expected back for another go-round as the martini-swilling superspy.

Boyle was speaking at the launch of his new FX series Trust. Penned by Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy, it tells the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in 1973, which was also the subject of Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World last year.

Read more from Yahoo:



Watch: Charlize Theron on whether she’d make a good female Bond:

