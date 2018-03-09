Danny Boyle 'set to direct Bond 25'

Danny Boyle is all set to direct Bond 25, according to reports, as long as the script from his longtime collaborator John Hodge meets approval.

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, who has a history of Bond scoops, reports that custodians of the franchise Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are ‘willing’ it to work out.

All being well, Boyle would start work on the movie later this year, after shooting current project All You Need Is Love, a musical penned by Richard Curtis featuring the music of the Beatles.

“They took the idea to Barbara, never believing for a minute she would go for it. But she’s excited by the concept — and so is her producing partner Michael,” a source told the Mail.

“But the most important cheerleader in the meeting was Daniel, and he was pushing for Danny to direct. He loves the fact that it’s something completely different. He has not signed up for more of the same old Bond.”





Boyle was linked to Bond 25 last month, with reports that he was ‘high on the list’ for Eon Productions and MGM.

“The seed of Danny and John’s Bond was planted when Danny directed that incredible short film — featuring Daniel Craig, the Queen and her corgis — for the opening of the 2012 London Olympics. That’s where the bond, for want of a better word, was formed,” the source continued, adding that Hodge and Boyle’s idea for the story is ‘pure movie gold’.

“Everybody is rooting for this to happen.”

Hodge has worked with Boyle ever since Shallow Grave in 1994, also penning the screenplays for Trainspotting, A Life Less Ordinary, The Beach, and last year’s T2 Trainspotting.

Bond 25 is due for release in November, 2019.

Next up for Boyle, meanwhile, is the TV series Trust for FX, telling the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in 1973.

