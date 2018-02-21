Danny Boyle front runner to direct Bond 25

Danny Boyle is the front runner to direct the next Bond film.

Variety reports that he’s ‘high on the list’ being mulled by Eon Productions, but as yet a formal offer has not been made.

Both MGM and Eon are said to have been keen to get Boyle on board since Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre in 2015, and with Daniel Craig set to make his final appearance in the tuxedo, it’s possible they could snare him for this historic 25th movie in the series.

Boyle is already attached to a project from Working Title Films, but it’s thought that it could be pushed back to allow him to work on Bond.

Other names in the mix have included Blade Runner 2049 helmsman Denis Villenueve, who revealed in January that he’d been offered the movie, but that he had to turn it down as he’s already committed to remake Dune.

Top Boy director Yann Demange is also said to be a possibility, but according to Variety, ‘there’s been one last push to go after a more well-known name’.

Boyle has directed Bond before now, of course.

While orchestrating the opening ceremony for the London Olympics, he included a memorable Bond sequence with Daniel Craig and the Queen.

However, he squashed any rumours of taking on a full movie at the time.

He told Radio 4’s Front Row: “No, I’m not very good with huge amounts of money.

“Don’t trust me with huge amounts of money anybody. I did a film, The Beach, which was a proper Hollywood scale budget and it didn’t suit me.

“Certain people can handle that and I love watching those kinds of films, but I’m much better with a smaller amount of money and trying to make it go a long way.”

Perhaps he’s changed his tune.

The Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting director would take over from Sam Mendes, who’s helmed the last two Bond movies, with Skyfall bringing in a record-breaking $1.1 billion at the box office.

