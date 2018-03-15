Danny Boyle confirms plans to direct Bond 25

Danny Boyle has confirmed that directing Bond 25 is on the cards.

News emerged last week that he’s set to take over from Sam Mendes in the director’s chair, and that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are ‘willing’ it to come off.

As long as the script works, which he is working on with long-time collaborator and Trainspotting writer John Hodge, he’s got the job.

“We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really,” he told Metro in the US.

“I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Hodge and Boyle have a history of collaborations, from their breakthrough movie Shallow Grave up to sequel T2 Trainspotting last year.

Boyle was speaking at the launch of his new series for Netflix, Trust, for US network FX.

Penned by Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy, it tells the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in 1973, as also recently told in Ridley Scott’s movie All The Money In The World.

