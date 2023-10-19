Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega to Host Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the hosts for this year’s Latin Grammys: Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will all host the awards show, which is taking place on Nov. 16 in Seville, Spain.

Yatra is nominated for Best Pop Song, marking his 15th nomination. Sánchez and Vega are both Latin Grammy veterans: Sánchez returns after hosting six times, while Vega hosted back in 2019. Earlier this week, the Academy also announced will include performances by Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, and Alejandro Sanz.

More from Rolling Stone

The nominations were announced in September, with songwriter and producer Édgar Barrera racking up the highest tally with 13 nods, much of it for his work with Camilo and Grupo Frontera. Camilo, along with Shakira, Karol G, and songwriter Keityn, follow Barrera with seven nominations each.

The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Univision in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain. The 2022 ceremony was held in Las Vegas. “A main purpose of the Latin Grammy Awards is to recognize excellence and create a greater public awareness of the cultural diversity of Latin recording artists and creators, both domestically and internationally,” a mission statement on the academy’s website reads.







Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.