Danielle Panabaker Expecting Second Baby with Husband: 'Can't Keep It to Myself Anymore'

Danielle Panabaker

Danielle Panabaker is adding another little one to her family.

The Flash actress, 34, announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Hayes Robbin.

Panabaker shared the exciting news alongside a pair of photos, the first of her smiling and the second of the actress cradling her baby bump while wearing a black jumper.

"Can't keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!" she captioned the post.

In April 2020, the former Disney Channel star announced that she and Robbins had welcomed their first baby together.

Sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram, Panabaker wrote, "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling."

"Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home," the new mom added.

PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in November 2019 that Panabaker and Robbins, an entertainment attorney, were expecting their first child together. Panabaker's rep shared that the baby was due in spring 2020.

The following January, the CW star celebrated her baby shower and posted snaps from the day on her Instagram page, including photos of friends holding her baby bump, some sweet treats and decorated onesies hanging in the sun.

"Showered with all the love," Panabaker wrote in the caption. "We are so lucky."

Panabaker and Robbins wed in June 2017, about a year after getting engaged in Greece. At the time, the bride posted a sweet photo from the ceremony, captioned, "6.24.17 Happiest day of my life."