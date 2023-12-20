Danielle Olivera Addresses Her Love Triangle with Alex Propson and Jordan Emanuel

During the Winter House reunion, Danielle Olivera says her tryst with Alex Propson stopped being casual once the disrespect started between them and talks about him incessantly flirting with Jordan Emanuel without communicating with her about it. Alex responds by saying he thinks Danielle took his flirting with Jordan personally because Danielle knew he was interested in Jordan, but insists that he basically flirted with everyone, every single day. The conversation heats up when Danielle says Alex should have changed his behavior and Jordan believes she wasn’t being disrespectful to Danielle by flirting with Alex.

View comments