Daniel Kaluuya Says He Wasn't Invited to the First Screening of Get Out : 'I Cleared My Schedule'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Daniel Kaluuya was eager to unveil Get Out at its first screening at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 — but according to the actor, he wasn't asked to take part.

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, the 31-year-old actor detailed to host Graham Norton the backstory behind why he wasn't in attendance at the festival's secret screening of the hit film.

Asked by Norton, 57, if it were true that he wasn't invited, Kaluuya told the host, "No, they didn't invite me, bro. They didn't invite me."

"[During] the Sundance world premiere [of Get Out], I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther," he continued. "... And I cleared my schedule and I was like, 'Yo, I really wanna do it.' And then [I] just didn't get an invite. I wasn't invited."

"So I was just in my bed when somebody texts me, 'Oh, it's done really well,'" Kaluuya added. "I'm like, 'Alright, that's cool. That's alright.'"

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele Reunite for Director's Next Movie Alongside Keke Palmer: Report

The Graham Norton Show

Get Out followed Chris Washington (Kaluuya), a young Black man who travels with his white girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) to meet her parents and spend a weekend at their remote, suburban home. However, Chris slowly discovers something is amiss in the remote neighborhood.

Kaluuya remains close with Jordan Peele — who wrote and directed Get Out — as he has teamed up with Peele for a new film, which Peele is once again writing and directing.

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning writer/director, 42, is in the process of securing two leads for the film, reportedly reuniting with Kaluuya, and also tapping Keke Palmer to the project.

Set to open on July 22, 2022, all other details of the movie are being kept under wraps.

Peele's directorial debut was Get Out, which launched to critical and commercial acclaim, and grossed $255 at the worldwide box office against a budget of $4.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. He won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film in 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Not Removing Woody Allen Films After Release of Docuseries About His Disputed Child Abuse

    HBO Max's four-part docuseries, Allen vs. Farrow, explores the longstanding allegations that Woody Allen sexually abused ex-wife Mia Farrow's daughter Dylan

  • Magnolia Acquires North American Rights to Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Censor’ From Protagonist (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Censor,” which had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival opening the Midnight Section, and will also be part of the Berlinale Panorama section in March. Protagonist is handling world sales. The film is the debut feature by Prano Bailey-Bond (read Variety’s interview with her here), who […]

  • Facebook Reverses Australia News Ban, Vows to ‘Invest in News Globally’

    Following international backlash, Facebook has reversed its decision to ban Australian users from sharing news and will restore the function “in the coming day,” the company said Monday. After a week long standoff over a proposed law that saw even one of the company’s former CEOs calling for a boycott, Facebook appears to have conceded fully. A statement from Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of Global News Partnerships, indicates the Australian government made no concessions to restore local news to Facebook’s feed. “After further discussions with the Australian government, we have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers,” Brown said in the statement first reported by CNBC contributor Alex Kantrowitz. Also Read: What Facebook's Ban on News in Australia Means for the U.S. “We’re restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days. Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation. It’s always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we’ll continue to invest in news globally, and resist efforts my media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook,” the statement continued. “ Last week, Facebook announced it would block the sharing and viewing of news articles in Australia in response to the country’s proposed news media bargaining law, which if passed would require media outlets be compensated when their reporting is shared on social media. Soon after, Stephen Schiller, former CEO of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, told people to delete Facebook and essentially called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg out for prioritizing greed over ethics. “I’m sad for Facebook in a way, but if you wanted a glaring example of why Facebook needs more regulation, this is it,” he said in part. Read original story Facebook Reverses Australia News Ban, Vows to ‘Invest in News Globally’ At TheWrap

  • Daniel Radcliffe is 'intensely embarrassed' by his early 'Harry Potter' acting

    Daniel Radcliffe made the comments in an interview conducted by fellow former child star Elijah Wood.

  • Piers Morgan Accused Of Bullying In Open Letter From 1,200 UK TV Workers After He Targeted Ex-Crew Member On Twitter – Update

    UPDATED, 10 AM: ITV has now responded to the letter. The company said it takes “allegations of bullying and harassment in the workplace very seriously” but because the matter did not relate to an ITV show, there is no internal investigation. ITV CEO Carolyn McCall and Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment, said: […]

  • Calif. Triathlete Who Competed in Ironman Races Is Killed by Ex-Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide

    Mary Knott was training for three marathon swims in 2021

  • Former President Obama tells Bruce Springsteen about the time he punched a guy for calling him a racial slur

    Obama and Springsteen also discussed the rocker's friendship with Clarence Clemons on their new podcast about race.

  • Britney Spears fans react after SNL addresses Free Britney movement

    ‘SNL opening the episode with a Britney Spears interviewing Ted Cruz sketch. This is amazing’

  • Director Lee Daniels was determined to bring Billie Holiday's story to a new generation

    The modern retelling of the singer's story is based on a nonfiction book that chronicles the FBI's targeting of her.

  • Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recalls Jan. 6 attack: ‘I was absolutely scared’

    The 13-year veteran of the Capitol Police said some rioters called him the n-word and that a police officer participating in the riot showed Dunn his badge.

  • Doctor: With COVID, we kick the homeless while they're down. Vaccinate this vulnerable group.

    America's homeless already suffer from neglect and inequality. With COVID-19, they face a public health crisis on top of a public health crisis.

  • Gov. Noem: Dems' massive COVID-19 relief bill rewards states for 'bad actions'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem argues the bill is 'incredibly detrimental to our state.'

  • UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 15% last year

    The number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across war-weary Afghanistan fell by 15% last year compared to 2019, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the U.N. Human Rights Office attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. A distressing feature of the conflict remains the disproportionate impact on Afghan women and children, who make up 43% of all casualties.

  • City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

    The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver released Monday criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man and the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened. The investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora found “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain in August 2019 after someone reported him as suspicious. “Forgive me ... you all are phenomenal, you are beautiful,” McClain said at one point, the report said.

  • Kids represent a small fraction of overall COVID-19 deaths in the US but 75% of them are children of color

    Kids of color died at a higher rater than adults of color, who are more than twice as likely to die from the coronavirus compared to white adults.

  • Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

    Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the party he took over in the 2016 primary then led from the White House through four tumultuous years. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle of challenger to Joe Biden – or another Democrat, should the 78-year-old president decide not to run for a second term. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol riot of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. Trump lost his Twitter account, his favoured means of communication throughout his time in office, and access to other social media over his lies and inflammatory behaviour before, during and after the attack on Congress. Polling of Republicans who have not left the party, however, shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him or not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol attack and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit but then turned on Trump, branding him responsible for events at the Capitol. But House leaders have not followed suit, as they deal with vocal extremists in their caucus and the loyal party base. As Trump lashed out at McConnell, calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”, so Republicans in the House and Senate who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way from the grassroots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on his party is clear. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today showed 46% of Trump voters would follow him if he formed his own party while 42% said his impeachment had strengthened their support. The same poll said 58% of Trump voters subscribed to an outright conspiracy theory: that the Capitol riot was “mostly a [leftwing] antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters”. In reality, many of more than 250 individuals charged over the attack have been found to have links to far-right groups. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol breach. The former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said Scalise was “saying that America isn’t a democracy. That’s become the new standard of the Republican party. Not since 1860s has a large part of the country refused to accept election. The Republican party is an anti-democratic force.” Scalise also told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be ploughed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Party moderates and figures who have criticised Trump, among them the Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, and the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have not been invited to speak. Mike Pence, the vice-president whose life was placed in danger during the Capitol attack, reportedly turned down an invitation. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump when he emerged on the national Republican scene, but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

  • See The Real World Season One Stars Reunite for the First Time in 20 Years on E!'s For Real

    A sneak peek at E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV shows The Real World's Eric Nies opening up about how the series saved his life alongside three of his former MTV co-stars.

  • 28-Year-Old Dad-to-Be Dies in Explosion While Building 'Gender-Reveal' Device

    Christopher Pekny died while putting together a device to be used at a child's "gender reveal" party, according to New York State Police

  • ‘Big Hero 6’ Characters Aren’t Making Live-Action Debuts in Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Since Walt Disney Pictures Animation first debuted “Big Hero 6” in 2014, the movie’s intrepid inventor Hiro, his adorable robot companion Baymax, and their team of STEM-enhanced superheroes have been regular fixtures within the larger Disney pop-culture ecosystem. Despite recent reports, however, Hiro, Baymax and the rest of the “Big Hero 6” crew are not […]

  • Game Changers: Director Lee Daniels opens up about creating his own lane in Hollywood and why he independently finances his films

    Director Lee Daniels on representation in Hollywood, creating his own lane and sharing the story of Billie Holiday's activism.