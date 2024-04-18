Daniel Kaluuya Recalled Dev Patel’s Sudden Rise To Fame “Within A Month” After He Starred In “Slumdog Millionaire” While They Were On “Skins”

“We went to youth drama clubs and found teenagers like Daniel Kaluuya, and held open auditions where we found Kaya Scodelario, Hannah Murray and Dev Patel,” Bryan Elsley, the show’s co-creator and writer, told The Guardian in 2019 .

Nicholas Hoult also landed a role in the show after the casting director stumbled upon a newspaper article about the grown-up child actor from About A Boy, which Nicholas starred in alongside Hugh Grant in 2002.