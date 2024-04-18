Daniel Kaluuya Recalled Dev Patel’s Sudden Rise To Fame “Within A Month” After He Starred In “Slumdog Millionaire” While They Were On “Skins”

Ellen Durney
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though they’re top Hollywood stars today, Daniel Kaluuya and Dev Patel have seriously come a long way together.

Three actors from the 'Harry Potter' film series posing together at an NSPCC event, all wearing smart suits and smiling
Mike Marsland / WireImage

As many will know, the two British actors started out on a popular UK series called Skins, which first aired in the 2000s.

Group of people smiling and hugging at a social event

Dev and Daniel appeared in the first two seasons as Anwar and Posh Kenneth.

Carmen Valino - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In case you’ve never seen it, Skins follows a group of teenagers in England as they navigate the various hurdles of adolescence, with plot lines centering on everything from substance abuse and pregnancy to mental health and sexuality.

Six friends pose playfully inside an ornate picture frame, with varied expressions and casual attire
Mike Marsland / WireImage

The series, described by some as the OG Euphoria, was unique in that its cast was primarily made up of unknown performers — which is where we meet Daniel, Dev, and a ton of other now-well-known actors.

Four individuals smiling, posing at the British Academy Television Awards, two men in suits and two women in dresses

The first season premiered in 2007, quickly resonating with teenage viewers. And since then, a number of the show’s OG stars have gone on to do some pretty big things.

Person holds an Oscar award, posing in formal attire with a trophy stand in the background
Pool / Getty Images

Most recently, Dev was honored on Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People, and of course, Daniel was on hand to share a few words with the publication about Dev’s journey from Skins to stardom.

Man in a stylish suit posing for a photograph
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

“I first met Dev Patel at the very first read-through for Skins, before he ever got on TV,” the Black Panther star recalled in a short but heartfelt note for Time. “He was so full of life, and we both couldn’t believe we were missing school to do this.”

Person smiling in a black suit with a tie, at a formal event
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

As you may know, Dev shot to global notoriety after starring in the Best Picture-winning Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. This was only a year after he made his debut on Skins, however, Daniel said that his costar didn’t let the fanfare get to his head.

Group of "Slumdog Millionaire" cast members posing with an award at a formal event
Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

Referring to the British chain of pubs, Daniel wrote: “I went from getting food with him in Wetherspoons to watching him at the Golden Globes, within a month — and he still checked in when he got back.”

Gilbert Flores / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

“Dev radiates goodness,” he continued. “His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from,” he added, before shining a light on the actor’s latest career feat.

Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

“With a career that always elevates, his latest performance in Monkey Man is my favorite,” Daniel wrote, referring to Dev’s directorial debut, which hit theaters earlier this month.

Man in a black suit posing in front of event backdrop

“Giving us a fierce, soulful empathy, a channeled rage, shades of him we have yet to see — knowing he was so into martial arts during Skins, he’s brought it all together,” he went on. “Monkey Man is his moment, and an incredible directorial debut.”

Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / WireImage

And while Dev is currently in the spotlight for Monkey Man, it’s fair to say that Daniel has kept himself busy since the Skins days too.

Karwai Tang / WireImage
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Earning his first Oscar nomination in 2018 for his performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Daniel went on to bag the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor three years later for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Daniel Kaluuya in a suit holding an Oscar statuette at the award ceremony
Pool / Getty Images

After the global success of Get Out, Dev — who received his first Oscar nomination in 2017 for Lion — expressed how excited he was to see his friend and former costar getting his flowers on the big stage.

Man in white jacket and black bow tie standing on stage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I get so proud when I see Daniel up there getting nominated for an Oscar,” he told Yahoo UK in January 2020, shining a light on how far they and the rest of the Skins alumni have come.

Daniel Kaluuya in a teal blazer over a black shirt on the Oscars red carpet

“It's crazy. I got [the Skins role] from an open casting, so just to be employed again is amazing and everyone is doing so well. We're all so proud of each other,” he said at the time. “We're all over the place, but it's always nice to bump into someone wherever they are.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

You can read Daniel’s full tribute to Dev for Time’s 100 Most Influential People list here.

More on this