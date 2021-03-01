  • Oops!
Daniel Kaluuya Accepts Golden Globe Award After Technical Difficulties: 'You Did Me Dirty'

·3 min read
Golden Globe 2021 Nominations: Emily in Paris, Promising Young Woman, Chadwick Boseman and More

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Feb. 28

And the winner is Daniel Kaluuya!

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, the actor, 32, won best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The actor beat out Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jared Leto (The Little Things), Bill Murray (On the Rocks) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) for the award.

After Laura Dern presented him with the win, Kaluuya initially had technical difficulties while appearing virtually, before he later appeared on screen, ready to accept the prestigious honor. "You did me dirty," the actor joked.

"I'll save all that for the HFPA," Kaluuya added, referencing the recent controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of Black members.

NBC Daniel Kaluuya

This is Kaluuya's first Golden Globe win and second nomination. The actor was previously nominated in 2018 for best actor in a musical or comedy for his leading role in Get Out.

Judas and the Black Messiah follows Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya) and FBI informant Bill O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) leading up to Hampton's death in a raid by the FBI.

O'Neal, a teenager at the time, is reported to have poisoned 21-year-old Hampton to make him sleep through the deadly raid that killed him.

Speaking to The Washington Post about the film, Kaluuya said he was blown away by his character's brilliance while researching the role of Hampton.

"I was hit by how brilliant of a mind he was. How much he knew and how much he cared, how much he loved and how much he did," the actor said.

Kaluuya explained that he accepted the role to "serve Chairman Fred, to serve the Black Panther Party."

"He's been silenced, and been erased and been assassinated, physically and culturally," he added. "This is an opportunity to put him in his rightful position."

Last year, Brad Pitt took home the award for best supporting actor his performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

"When I was starting out, these names that were just listed, were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself," Pitt started his acceptance speech, praising his fellow nominees.

He also turned his attention to his beloved costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC," Pitt said. "Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He's an all star, he's a gent and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you."

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month with David Fincher's Netflix drama Mank receiving the most nominations out of any film with six nods. Another Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, followed closely behind with five nominations.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

