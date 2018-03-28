Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville Food Fight in 'Phantom Thread' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Some of the most memorable moments from Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread take place over breakfast (the incessant toast buttering; "Don't pick a fight with me, you certainly won't come out alive") and this exclusive deleted scene provides yet another: A breakfast at the House of Woodcock turns into a full-on food fight between Reynolds (Daniel Day-Lewis) and sister Cyril (Lesley Manville).

"I hate you! How dare you do this to me! It's my favorite dress," Cyril shrieks, to which Reynolds deadpans, "Good. I'd have hate to have done that to your second favorite one. It'd be a waste of tea."

Phantom Thread was nominated for six Oscars -- Best Picture and Best Director, with recognition for both Day-Lewis and Manville and a win for Costume Design. This clip provides a look behind the scenes as PTA adds more "ammunition" into the breakfast battle and Day-Lewis giggles over a stolen glass of carrot juice, ending with Manville rubbing jam all over his face.



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment More

Phantom Thread's home entertainment release includes additional bonus features to provide an in-depth look at the making of the film: Even more deleted scenes collected in a package called "For the Hungry Boy;" "Camera Tests" with commentary from PTA himself; a "House of Woodcock Fashion Show" narrated by comedian Adam Buxton; and behind-the-scenes photos and demo versions of Jonny Greenwood's Oscar-nominated score.

Phantom Thread is available digitally now and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 10.

