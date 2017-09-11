Daniel Dae Kim to Replace Ed Skrein in 'Hellboy' Reboot

Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to replace Ed Skrein in Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour.

The studio was quick to replace Skrein after the actor chose to exit the film following the backlash over him being cast as Major Ben Daimo, a role that was originally a character of Asian descent in the comics.

Skrein’s casting followed similar recent controversies in which white actors have been set for roles originally portrayed by people of Asian descent. Scarlett Johansson’s casting as a Japanese human-cyborg in Ghost in the Shell caused an uproar earlier this year, as did Tilda Swinton’s role as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange — a character depicted as an Asian male in the comic source material.

Harbour is playing the titular character in Hellboy. Neil Marshall is directing the movie, which also stars Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich.

Kim and Hawaii Five-0 costar Grace Park exited the show in June. The actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios, which produces the series.

