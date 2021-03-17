Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: ‘Enough is Enough’

Lawrence Yee and J. Clara Chan
·3 min read
Hollywood’s Asian/Pacific Islander community reacted in shock and horror by the news of a mass shooting at three Atlanta area massage parlors that have left at least 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody and a motive has not yet been established.

“The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity,” tweeted Daniel Dae Kim, who added the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

“The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough!” echoed Mindy Kaling.

Also Read: Why Covering Anti-Asian Attacks Is So Personal for These TV News Reporters (Video)

“Feeling overwhelming grief at the senseless murder of 8 people in Atlanta. Still much we don’t know, but it’s clear to me that the shooter specifically targeted Asian women. Praying for the victims’ families, and for my Asian sisters. Action to follow,” added Simu Liu, the lead in Marvel’s upcoming “Shang Chi.”

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. And of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women.

“The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” Stop AAPI Hate tweeted on Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.”

Check out more responses from Hollywood’s Asian/Pacific Islander community below:

Three days ago, the leader of the House GOP called it the “China Virus” again.

Words have consequences, especially those from our leaders.

Reporters: Ask politicians who trade in racism if they feel responsible or remorseful for violence committed in the wake of their words.

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

We’re going to use this rage. We know who and what to go after. We’re gonna take down every racist pillar in the hate-cult gun-worshipping far right basket of murderous a**wipes https://t.co/cc2I9BQrnv

— Adele Lim (@adeleBlim) March 17, 2021

Oh my God. Help us. —> Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings: Asian Women Among 8 Dead | Time https://t.co/lHnf9l7qdT

— o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) March 17, 2021

I’m tired of being ignored, silenced and feeling like I don’t belong in this country because I’m not as loud, as influential, as wealthy. Because I’m Asian. These women matter. Their voices and their lives matter. #NotYourAsianSidekick #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/Rh6BURbl0n

— Chantal Thuy (@Chantal_Thuy) March 17, 2021

Every day. Every day there is something we have to stand up against. I am so mad and tired. There will always be something for them to hate. They will always fear what is different. #stopaapihate #StopAsianHate

— Parvesh Cheena🌹 (@Parvesh) March 17, 2021

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

Read original story Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: ‘Enough is Enough’ At TheWrap

