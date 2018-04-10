Daniel Craig Says Bond 25 Is His Next Project

Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits.

The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise and marks Craig’s fifth stint as 007. Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of “Slumdog Millionaire,” will reportedly direct the film, but Craig was tight-lipped when the AP caught up with him at the Opportunity Network’s charity auction that included his personal 2014 Aston Martin.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” he said of Boyle’s possible involvement.

Craig had a Hamlet-like trajectory when it came to deciding whether or not to re-enter the world of global espionage, fast cars, and beautiful women. At one point he said he would “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again and said he would only do another film “for the money.” Apparently, the studio paid him handsomely.

Craig offered up his big Bond reveal while auctioning off his personal Aston Martin. It’s the race car made iconic by its prominent role in such Bond films as “Goldfinger” and “Skyfall.” Craig will donate all proceeds from the sale of to the Opportunity Network, which supports underprivileged students in their quest for higher education.

Asked how much he hoped the car would fetch, Craig said, “as much as possible.”

Related stories

Danny Boyle Confirms He's Working on Bond 25

Will Monica Bellucci Return as 'Bond Girl' Along With Daniel Craig?

Toronto Film Review: 'Kings'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!