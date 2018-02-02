Daniel Craig is the 'least attractive Bond' says study

He might have looked pretty spruce in those tight trunks back in Casino Royale, but a study has decreed that Daniel Craig is, in fact, the least attractive James Bond.

Though it really does depend on your metric.

Harley Street plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has gone for the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, and he has concluded that Craig’s phizog simply isn’y symmetrical enough to be truly attractive.

De Silva’s findings, as reported in the Daily Mail, marks Craig down over his ‘bulbous nose’ and his ‘thin lips’, not to mention his ‘wide face’.

As such, he scored 84.2 percent.

Coming out on top was Sean Connery, whose face was mapped and measure using a photo from 1964, when he played Bond in Goldfinger.

His face scored 89.2 percent on the Golden Ratio scale, as devised by the ancient Greeks.

The late Sir Roger Moore came in second place, with 88.8 percent, Timothy Dalton in third with 86.5 percent, Pierce Brosnan in fourth with 85.3 percent, and George Lazenby in fifth with 85.2 percent.

“Craig has rugged good looks but they don’t accord with the Greeks’ idea of beauty,” said De Silva.

“Meanwhile Sean Connery has been feted as the most handsome Bond for years – and it is great this has now been proved by science.

“He has beautiful facial symmetry and gets closer than any other Bond to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face.

“Connery has an almost geometrically perfect chin of 99.8 per cent, his eye spacing was almost perfect and his lips are beautifully shaped. Across the 12 key markers he had the highest combined score.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allows us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

Da Vinci famously used the scale in his work The Vitruvian Man.

