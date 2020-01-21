Daniel Craig faces off with supervillain Rami Malek in No Time to Die, his explosive final James Bond film

Daniel Craig is mad as hell.

The actor, dashing in a tuxedo, is shooting an intricately choreographed action sequence for his fifth James Bond movie, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die (out April 10) at Britain’s famed Pinewood Studios. This set piece takes place at a hotel in Havana where the MI6 agent and Paloma (Ana de Armas), a CIA agent, are battling members of the secret and sinister organization SPECTRE. On this October afternoon, Craig must catch a gun flung into the air by an injured SPECTRE henchman; embrace the also-armed de Armas; pretend to shoot the gun; balletically circle around with his costar; fake-fire the gun again; and finally disengage from the actress so their characters can find shelter behind a pair of pillars. To an onlooker, all of this looks spectacularly difficult, but it is clear that the trickiest part for Craig is actually catching the weapon. The actor finally manages to snatch the gun out of the air, but then he fumbles it, ruining the take. The Brit’s famous face crumbles into an expression of self-disgust and hot rage as he walks out of shot.

“I beat myself up about these things too much,” Craig, 51, says a couple of months later in New York on the day of his EW cover shoot. “And, actually, the way to get it right is to relax. Once I relaxed, it worked a treat.”

James Bond movies are always huge and testing endeavors; megabudget, stunt-filled productions that routinely shoot in a variety of exotic locales and must compete with both other actioners and, for fans, the franchise’s previous entries. But this 25th installment in the series — which Craig swears will be his last — has been particularly short on opportunities to relax for its creatives. Why all the stress? The project began with a completely different director and writer, while its star required surgery after being badly injured on set. This is also the first Bond film to be released since the advent of the #MeToo era, leaving author Ian Fleming’s womanizing, and far from always PC, character open to criticism that he is out of step with the times.

When EW suggests to Fukunaga that joining the project must have been like jumping on a moving train and then immediately attempting to drive it, the filmmaker counters with an even more perilous scenario. “It would be like jumping on the moving wheels of the train before the chassis were even there,” he says. “And you’re building the engine as it’s barreling towards the point of no return.”

There was a time when the biggest obstacle to Daniel Craig successfully completing his fifth James Bond movie was Daniel Craig. Shortly before the release of 2015’s Spectre, he told Time Out London that “If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”

Assuming Craig isn’t just appearing in No Time to Die for the cash — which seems unlikely given the Craig household also benefits from the income of his movie-star wife, Rachel Weisz — what changed his mind? “I finished that movie with a broken leg,” says the actor, who underwent arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee shooting a fight scene with Spectre costar Dave Bautista. “I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying ‘I’ve broken my leg’ is not pleasant.”