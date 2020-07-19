Danica Patrick Shares Thought-Provoking Posts About Relationships After Aaron Rodgers Split

Danica Patrick has taken some time to reflect.

The 38-year-old star and former professional racecar driver shared deep and thought-provoking quotes about relationships on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The timing of her posts were also interesting, as it came one day after news broke that she and Aaron Rodgers split.

"Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes," Danica's post read, which was a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

"What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can't they handle," the message continued. "The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time."

2020 Celebrity Breakups

The 38-year-old star also shared another insightful quote by relationship coach Connor Beaton.

"The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on," the quote read.

At this time, both Instagram Stories have since expired. However, on Sunday, Danica uploaded a photo of her dogs with the caption, "Ella wanted to give you all a Sunday smile."

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick More

On Friday, news broke that Danica and the 36-year-old NFL player decided to call it quits after nearly two years together. They began dating in the fall of 2017, and made their romance officially official after they packed on the PDA at the 2018 Daytona race track.

While the duo has yet to publicly announce their breakup, a rep for the retired NASCAR driver confirmed to E! News that they are "no longer together."

The pair's breakup comes as a surprise to fans, especially after rumors swirled that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was getting ready to propose. According to Variety, the athletes were already living together in the NFL star's home in Malibu, Calif.

Back in March, a source told E! News, "Aaron is planning to propose, 100 percent, for sure... It's not a matter of if, but when."

"He's become less private about his relationship because he's really proud to have her by his side," the source shared at the time. "They are completely smitten and committed to each other, and they're in it for the long haul."

However, all good things must come to an end. And it looks like the duo decided it was best to go their separate ways.