Danica Patrick Shares Kissing Photo with Freshly Co-Founder Carter Comstock: 'Better with You'

Danica Patrick/Instagram

Danica Patrick has a new man in her life!

On Friday, the retired race car driver, 39, shared a pair of beach photos, one of which included a selfie of her getting a kiss on the cheek from Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly.

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you," Patrick captioned her photos, along with a pink heart emoji.

In February, it was announced that Patrick and Comstock — who calls himself a "curious health nut" — are both a part of the group that made investments in beam, the direct-to-consumer wellness brand known for THC-free CBD products, according to the Associated Press.

Patrick previously dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They split in July 2020, and Rodgers announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley in February of this year.

RELATED: Danica Patrick Chats About Having Her Heart 'Broken Open' After Aaron Rodgers Split

RELATED: New Celebrity Couples of 2021

Earlier this week, during an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Patrick seemingly talked about her breakup from Rodgers when she referenced her most recent relationship.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick told Grylls while exploring the Moab desert in southeastern Utah. "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

In March, Patrick also talked about the qualities she looks for in an "extremely high-quality" partner during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," she said, later adding, "But, you know what you don't want so you know what you do and so maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."