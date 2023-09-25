Dane Cook marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaii wedding: 'More memories in one night'

Dane Cook hit Hawaii to tie the knot with girlfriend Kelsi Taylor.

The comedian and actor wed Taylor on Saturday in O'ahu in at a small ceremony at a private estate with 20 guests, according to People magazine.

A representative for Cook confirmed the wedding to USA TODAY.

Cook's longtime friend and "brother," Richard Pollman, posted a photo on Instagram of a subdued-looking Cook 30 minutes before the ceremony.

"As his best man I was able to get this behind the scenes candid shot of his one moment of calmness while a flurry of preparations were taking place around him in every direction," Pollman wrote.

Cook responded in the comments: "I've got to tell you, last night was one for the ages! I made more memories in one night then I have in a full year. I could not have gotten to this incredible milestone without you, Richard."

Cook, 51, met Taylor, 24, a fitness instructor and singer, in 2016. The couple's nearly 27-year age gap generated controversy when he discussed meeting Taylor at a game night at his house when she would have been 17. Cook and Taylor dated for more than five years and got engaged in July 2022.

Cook made light of the topic during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, saying, "People are like, 'You're robbing the cradle.' I was like, 'She hasn't slept in the cradle for like nine years. Relax.'"

In the mid-2000s, Cook became one of the first comedians to regularly sell out arenas with his brand of raunchy, observational humor. He landed his first major acting role in the 2006 film "Employee of the Month" with Dax Shepherd and continued with "Good Luck Chuck" and "400 Days."

Cook plans to perform a benefit show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles Oct. 5 to support the Maui Strong Fund following the deadly wildfires in August, and he told People the couple held the wedding in Hawaii because it was the site of one of their first trips together.

Dane Cook, shown onstage during The Laugh Factory Hosts Grand Reopening Night at The Laugh Factory on May 6, 2021, in West Hollywood, California.

"I've always loved the genuine appreciation and pride Hawaiians have for their beautiful land, and they are always so kind, accommodating and welcoming. So to learn about the fires last month was beyond heartbreaking. But in the face of tragedy and loss, it’s been inspiring to see the strength and resilience of Hawaii," Cook told People.

The magazine also included other details of the weekend gathering, which included a barbecue to welcome guests, a night at a jazz bar and a pool party.

At the ceremony, Taylor wore a "Solstice Gown" from Grace Loves Lace, and walked down the aisle to the Train song "Marry Me."

