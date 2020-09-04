Tom Bergeron mocks 'Dancing With the Stars' promo featuring replacement judge Tyra Banks

Tom Bergeron earns a 10 in the shade department.

The former Dancing With the Stars host, ousted ahead of Season 29, poked fun of his replacement Tyra Banks’s promo for the show in which her lips were given a mirrorball makeover.

He tweeted, “This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck.” A photo with the post showed him holding a mirrorball to his lips while he had a shocked look on his face.

This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck 😳😉 pic.twitter.com/5umhXb7zVp — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 3, 2020

This isn’t his first dig at the show, which he hosted since it debuted in 2005. Bergeron, who was let go in July in a surprise move, recently changed his Twitter bio to “former co-host of Footwork With the Famous.”

Meanwhile, his former co-host Erin Andrews, who was also ousted, spoke out this week calling their double departure “a surprise.” Andrews, who competed on the ABC show as a contestant in 2010 before becoming co-host in 2014, recalled getting the call. “I answered the phone. I was like, ‘This isn’t good.’”

Andrews said she remains close to Bergeron, whom she texts “once a week,” calling him her “ballroom quarterback. He was that show's ballroom quarterback. He was the end-all, be-all of that show.”

And Andrews kept things positive when asked about Banks replacing them as the solo host, saying, “She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her.”

The America’s Next Top Model creator and host, who will also serve as an executive producer on the ABC reality show, has shared several show promos over the last few days. She’s promising an “epic” season.

The new season of the show — featuring contestants Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Backstreet Boys's AJ McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette) and rapper Nelly — premieres Sept. 14.

