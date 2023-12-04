'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 finale: Finalists, start time, how to watch

The finale of the 32nd season of hit dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars" is almost upon us.

The finale will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy," a first for the series. The five couples will each perform a redemption dance and a freestyle routine, ABC announced.

ABC says the finale will kick off with a "sensational" opening number, with all Season 32 couples returning to the stage to "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton, choreographed by Ray Leeper.

The couples will then perform a "jolly routine" set to "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" by Mariah Carey and will feature the dance styles of Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough and surprise guests, according to ABC. This dance is choreographed by Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten.

Here's what you need to know about the Season 32 finale of "Dancing with the Stars," including who the finalists are and how you can watch.

When is the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 finale?

The finale is on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 finale

The Season 32 finale will air on ABC and Disney+. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 finalists

The finalists for Season 32 are:

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

How to vote during 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 finale

According to ABC, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada at dwtsvote.abc.com.

Fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text, however this feature is not available for viewers in Canada.

Who are the hosts and judges of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

The series is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

The judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Dancing with the Stars' finale: Finalists, start time, how to watch