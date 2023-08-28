‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Not Returning For Upcoming Season

The upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With The Stars will be without Witney Carson. The longtime DWTS pro dancer announced the news Sunday that she would not be returning in a video on TikTok.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all,” Carson said in the video. “We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it.”

Carson won the Season 19 mirrorball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014. She and husband Carson McAllister share son Leo, 2, and 3-month-old Jet.

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” Carson shared. “Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now.

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for,” Carson added, but said she hopes to eventually return to the show.

“I love dance that is my passion, so this was definitely a hard decision,” she said. “But I will be rooting for everybody on the show, I cannot wait to watch. I’m so excited. I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not goodbye. But for now, we will be their No. 1 cheerleader watching. Love you guys.”

It was announced last week that Charity Lawson, who is coming off Season 20 of The Bachelorette, will be among the celebrity cast, along with Ariana Maddix. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on September 13.

DWTS is co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, featuring a panel of judges including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The series is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

