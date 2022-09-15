Dancing With the Stars ’ Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Settle Divorce

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are moving forward.

The pair have agreed to evenly divide their two properties amid their split, according to the legal document obtained by E! News on Sept. 14. Both Cheryl and the Boy Meets World alum being allowed to keep one of their two homes. And though the properties have been settled, the two exes have yet to decide who will get to keep their dog Ysabella.

In the documents, neither Cheryl or Matthew requested spousal support, with the two agreeing to uphold their premarital agreement.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Cheryl and Matthew but has yet to hear back.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce back in February after three years of marriage. In the paperwork at the time, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Last month, a source close to Cheryl gave insight into how the dancer was doing amid her divorce.

"She is continuing on and moving forward very positively," the source told E! News on Aug. 2. "Cheryl is a power woman making things happen for herself and seems to be on a positive path despite the hardships she's faced recently."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The insider further noted that she was taking the time to focus on herself.

"She's always been a hustler and a super hard worker," they shared, adding that she had "channeling a lot of her energy" into new business opportunities.