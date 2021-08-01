‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Hayes Grier Arrested On Charges Of Assault & Robbery

Influencer and actor Hayes Grier was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, on charges of assault causing serious bodily injury, common law robbery and felony conspiracy, according to police records.

The Dancing with the Stars alum was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail yesterday at 4:17 PM EST. The 21-year-old was released at midnight after posting bond and will go before court on Monday at 9 am.

According to TMZ, Grier was arrested for violently assaulting William Markolf and stealing his cell phone. Markolf is said to have suffered serious injuries, including brain damage. It’s not yet clear what precipitated the alleged attack.

Grier competed on the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars back in 2015, teaming up on the reality competition series with dancer Emma Slater. At the time, Grier was the youngest male contestant in the history of the show, at age 15.

Grier first rose to fame two years earlier, after cultivating a following on the now-defunct social networking platform, Vine. He retains sizable followings on other platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

To date, Hayes Grier has also appeared in the Hulu series Freakish and Verizon Go90’s Top Grier, a reality series centered on his family.

The internet personality’s oldest brother Will is a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. His other brother Nash is also an internet personality, who developed a substantial following on Vine.

Deadline has reached out to Grier’s representatives for comment.

