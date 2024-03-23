Dancing Rabbit Music Fest sets May, June lineups

Mar. 23—It's almost time to let the Rabbit run again.

This year's series of Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts feature a series of diverse acts, ranging from established artists to rising stars, with shows set for May 11, June 15, July 27 and Nov. 9, all on Saturdays.

All of the shows are once again presented free of charge at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival stage in downtown McAlester, along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets.

A trio of entertainers are set for the May 11 show featuring The White Buffalo, along with Wade Hayes and Autumn Ragland.

The White Buffalo, also known as singer/songwriter Jake Smith, has released a series of albums, including his most recent, "Year of the Dark Horse."

Oklahoma native Wade Hayes is also featured during the May 11 show.

Hayes scored a #1 hit on the Billboard country music charts in 1995 with his single, "Old Enough to Know Better," with the album of the same name earning a gold album certification.

Three other songs from the album also scored in the Top 10, including "I Still Dance with You" at #4, "What I. Meant to Say" at #5 and "Don't Stop," which hit #10.

Hayes also scored a #2 hit with "On a Good Night," taken from his follow-up album of the same name.

Today, he continues to write, record and perform music, with his May 11 performance marking his Dancing Rabbit Music Festival debut.

Rounding out the May 11 performers is another Oklahoma musician, Autumn Ragland, who performed as a previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival show as part of the band, Ragland.

Featured on the June 15 show is Amythyst Kiah, a Grammy-nominated artist who has won plaudits for her performance at the Americana Music Awards show in Nashville.

Also set for the June 15 show is Eddie 9-V, who brings a rocking, good time sound to his sets.

June 15's show will be opened by EG Vines, who will bring his rocking style of music to McAlester for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.

Artists for July 27 and for the Nov. 9 shows will be announced at a later date — with special surprises in store for Dancing Rabbit Music Festival fans for July's summer finale and the November show as well.