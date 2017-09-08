Dana Carvey says shooting the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ scene from ‘Wayne's World’ was ‘pure torture’

Comedian Dana Carvey dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden where he talked about the famous “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene from Wayne’s World and how it made his neck feel really great… NOT!

The actor said shooting the scene in which he and costar, Mike Myers, headbang while driving a AMC Pacer was “pure torture.”

Carvey recalled the scene, saying, “After the fifth hour two vertebrate just popped out of the back and hit Mike Myers in his eye… it was very, very, very painful.”

Even though singing in a car has not been a very enjoyable experience for Carvey, he did hint at something that made the audience’s hearts go “Schwing!” Carvey said, “Maybe we’ll do a Wayne and Garth karaoke one of these days?”

The suggestion received a standing ovation from James Corden and the rest of the audience.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 p.m. on CBS.

