Dana Brooke Appears At TNA Hard To Kill

The former Dana Brooke debuted a more “elegant” persona at TNA Hard To Kill.

Brooke, real name Ashley Sebera, appeared on the broadcast of the TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Early in the show, a limousine pulled up and showed a blonde woman walking into the building. The mystery woman’s identity was teased through the show.

The reveal took place before the Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Trinity. Sebera was shown sitting at ringside, and the commentary team referred to her as “Ash by Elegance.” An on-air graphic also confirmed the new moniker.

"Ash by Elegance" is FRONT ROW for the Knockouts World Championship match between @JordynneGrace and @TheTrinity_Fatu! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/wyDeXemv7r — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

This is her first wrestling appearance since being released by WWE in September 2023. NXT’s Shawn Michaels called her release a surprise during a media call.

“Yeah, the main roster ones,” Shawn Michaels admitted. “Dana Brooke, obviously, is something that caught us by surprise a little bit because we had a nice story going on there. And I’ll say this, and I hope to God this doesn’t sound insensitive. It’s just that this is not the first time that we’ve gone through this.

“And it is something that — I’ll say this, my world now, I guess maybe I’ve grown a little bit that these things don’t throw me in the chaos where I don’t get too nervous, where I don’t get too upset. We try not to have the highs it takes too high and the lows to take us down too low. So yeah, we’ve made adjustments.

