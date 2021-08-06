Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera get into another intense argument on ‘Hannity’

On Hannity Thursday, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again renewed their intense on-air feud. This time they were butting heads over how the Biden administration has been handling Covid at the southern borders, where thousands of Covid-positive migrants are reportedly being let into the country.

The back and forth between the two mostly consisted of them talking over each other, with Rivera saying things like “you’re so full of crap,” and calling Bongino “a cheap-shot artist.” Bongino responded with comments like, “it’s not my fault you don't research anything before you come on the air.”

There have been multiple times since April that the pair have gotten into it on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and getting heated over Israeli-Palestinian violence. So at this point you could say they’re getting pretty good at it.