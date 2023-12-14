Damson Idris Calls Out Black Men’s “Unprovoked Hatred” Towards Black Women

Damson Idris is fed up with how certain Black men mistreat Black women.

Late Monday night (Dec. 11), the Snowfall star shared a message for Black men, urging them to “GROW UP.”

Idris, 32, wrote, “I SEE SO MUCH UNPROVOKED HATRED TOWARDS BLACK WOMEN TODAY BY PREDOMINANTLY GROWN BLACK MEN. ESPECIALLY TOWARDS OUR YOUNG STARS THAT ARE JUST TRYING TO DO THEIR THING. THE COMPULSION TO HUMBLE THESE WOMEN PERHAPS MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE MORE OF A MAN. I PROMISE YOU, YOU AREN’T MEN TO US.”

The Nigerian-British actor concluded, “A NEW YEAR IS APPROACHING. GROW UP.”

It remains unclear what prompted this declaration, but it is certain that Idris needed to get this off his chest.

Fans praised the actor for his powerful message. One person tweeted, “My crush for a reason!!! it’s rare for someone to speak up when it comes to this.” Some argued that Idris was being “performing” and was “pandering” to a select audience.

Meanwhile, others felt more Black men should call out those narcissists more often as one woman tweeted, “I think more men, especially black men need to speak up & protect black women. We are all we got & we may not see eye to eye sometimes, but I know black women stand 10 toes down protecting black men. The hatred we get is so disgusting but worse when your own contribute to it.”

Just a month prior, he and model-entrepreneur Lori Harvey announced their breakup after a year of dating. The two addressed the split in an exclusive statement with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” said the former couple. Many assumed his aforementioned message had something to do with his ex, but no concrete correlation has surfaced.

