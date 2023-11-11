‘Damsel’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Refuses to Be Sacrificed to a Dragon in Netflix Fantasy Epic

The end of “Stranger Things” is on the horizon, but Millie Bobby Brown is positioned to be a regular presence on Netflix screens long after she wraps her run as Eleven.

2024 will see the actress star in “Damsel,” an upcoming fantasy adventure from “28 Days Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo that sees her playing a princess who is forced to take on a dragon once she realizes that her royal wedding was a ruse to offer her up as a ritualistic sacrifice. With the film set to debut on Netflix next year, the streaming giant unveiled the first trailer on Saturday as part of its Geeked Week celebration.

More from IndieWire

The trailer introduces Brown as Princess Elodie, a young monarch who learns that she must give her life to a dragon in order to ensure her kingdom’s long term safety.

“For generations, it has been our task to protect our people. So tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom,” Robin Wright’s queen tells her in the trailer. “The price is dear, but so too the reward.”

Once Brown is released to the dragon, she is forced to rely on her creativity to outsmart and outrun the creature without receiving any help from her kingdom.

“Damsel” is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau. In addition to Brown, the film stars Robin Wright, Angela Bassett, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, and Brooke Carter.

The second half of “Stranger Things” Season 5 is currently gearing up to resume production now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded, and Brown appears happy to be leaving the show behind to focus on roles like “Damsel.” In a recent interview, the actress explained that the extensive scheduling commitments that come with “Stranger Things” have prevented her from participating in other original projects.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” Brown said of the series ending. “‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.