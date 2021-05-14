Damon Weaver, Student Reporter Who Once Interviewed President Barack Obama, Dead at 23

Larry Marano/WireImage Damon Weaver

Damon Weaver, a student journalist who once interviewed former President Barack Obama, has died. He was 23.

Weaver died on May 1 of what his sister Candace Hardy called natural causes, The Palm Beach Post reported Friday.

"He was loved by everyone," Hardy said in a statement to the outlet. "No matter if it was a stranger, his mom or a family member, he was just a ball of light with so much energy."

"He was always positive, always had a smile on a face and he was always a joy to be around. He left an impact on a lot of people," she added.

Weaver became the youngest person to interview a sitting president at the White House in 2009 when he was an 11-year-old Canal Point Elementary School student, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The student and Obama, 59, discussed mostly matters of education in their 10-minute conversation.

Hardy said the interview was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" for her brother. "That's the only way to describe it," she told the Palm Beach Post. "It was life-changing for him."

Weaver went on to graduate from Royal Palm Beach High School and had earned a scholarship to Georgia's Albany State University. He was most recently living in West Palm Beach.