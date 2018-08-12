Damn, Chloë Grace Moretz Just Threw Massive Shade at Brooklyn Beckham's New Relationship

From Cosmopolitan

Remember when Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz were dating? So does she. And no, she doesn't love having to read about her ex-boyfriend's brand new relationship every time she opens her phone.

"Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged. And every major publication is verified," the actress recently told The Sunday Times. "So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things."

Chloë was asked if she had anything specific to say about Brooklyn and maturely mused "I want nothing to be said"-but then she went ahead and threw some shade about his reported new relationship with Lexy Panterra, saying "I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."

Dang, Chloë. Tell us how you really feel.

