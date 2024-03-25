Damien Hirst-Fronted Art Doc ‘NFT:WTF?’ Acquired by Netflix for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

“NTF:WTF?,” the upcoming documentary from BAFTA-winning filmmaker David Shulman about the world of Non-Fungible Tokens and their impact on the art market, has been acquired by Netflix for the U.K.

The feature — which features interviews with the likes of Damien Hirst — explores how NFTs changed lives, alongside the course of art and entertainment. From the worlds of CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club and celebrity collectors, to current industry leaders and the community of collectors, the film talks exclusively to the key architects of the NFT movement. It also features its founders, including early adopters such as Snoop Dog and digital artists like Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), whose Everydays collection was bought by an NFT investor for $69 million, and Mad Dog Jones.

In the film, co-produced by Josh Berger’s Battersea Entertainment and Atomized Studios (“Real Mo Farah”), Hirst discusses his NFT project The Currency, which was launched as a series of 10,000 unique Spot Paintings and gave collectors the option of keeping an initial NFT digital version or swapping it for the original physical artwork. Those who elected to keep the NFT of the work had their original painting burned and destroyed by Hirst. How the collectors would make their determinations underpins the thrust of Shulman’s film.

“NFT:WTF?” marks the debut project from Battersea Entertainment, set up by former Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain president Berger in 2022 as a media investment and advisory company and producer of film, TV, and theatre content. Berger recently produced Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant,” starring Jake Gylenhaal. Battersea and Atomized sold the film to Netflix. Passion Distribution is selling all other global territories.

“NFT:WTF?” is directed by Shulman, produced by Berger, with Zad Rogers, Lydia Conway and Ben Weston serving as executive producers. The producer for Atomized Studios is Alex Foster.

