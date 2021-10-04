Damian Lewis Speaks Out On ‘Billions’ Exit For First Time

Damian Lewis is speaking out for the first time after ending his five-season run as Bobby Axelrod on Showtime’s Billions. Lewis took to Twitter this morning following Sunday night’s Season 5 finale, to thank the show’s co-creators, cast and crew.

“Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love”, Lewis wrote.

Season 5 ended with Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod on the run in Switzerland, settling down to a handcuffs-free life in Europe with nearly all of his fortune gone.

Billions returned for the second half of its fifth season on Sept. 5 following a delay by the Covid-related production shutdown. It returns for Season 6 in January.

Co-creator/showrunner Brian Koppelman bid farewell and thank you to Lewis shortly after the episode aired.

“What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian!” Koppelman wrote. “@DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

Tragically, Lewis’ wife, actress Helen McCrory, died of cancer in April.

Also starring in Billions are Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

