Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead at Age 20: Reports

Naledi Ushe
·2 min read

  

Lil Loaded — the rapper out of Dallas, Texas whose real name is Deshawn Robertson — died on Monday at age 20, according to multiple reports. 

The musician's attorney Ashkan Mehryari did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but confirmed the news of his client's death to XXL Mag, telling the outlet in a statement, "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." 

A spokesperson for the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment, but told The Dallas Morning News that they were in possession of the rapper. 

His cause of death has not been determined, according to the outlet. 

"He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," Mehryari told The Dallas Morning News

Loaded's death comes a week after his 2019 song "6locc 6a6y" was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The song had been a YouTube hit and got Loaded signed by Epic Records. 

The rapper's death also comes a day before he was scheduled to appear in court for an admonishment hearing for the alleged murder of his friend, 18-year-old Khalia Walker.

Prince Williams/Wireimage Lil Loaded     

RELATED: Jerome Hellman, Producer of Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home, Dead at 92

Loaded turned himself into authorities back in November, 15 days after the shooting, Complex reported, but has maintained his innocence.

"I appreciate all y'all support," Loaded wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo of his mugshot. "They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u​​​​​​​." 

He was indicted for manslaughter in March, The Dallas Morning News reported

