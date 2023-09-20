Daliland: Assistant

Fabric Origin
0

DALÍLAND stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial

Recommended Stories

  • Reed Jobs on how his venture firm tackles cancer

    Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away when his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer non-lethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.

  • Astros / Brewers playoff bandwagons & Padres internal drama

    Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.

  • Plaid's Zack Perret on Visa, valuations and privacy

    When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.

  • Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after nearly 12 years of marriage: The latest

    Less than two weeks ago, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in a retrial.

  • ‘When celebs do it, it’s fashion’: TikTokers raise questions about trending ‘squatters core’ aesthetic

    "When homeless people do it, it’s gross. When working class people do it, it’s embarrassing. When celebs do it, it’s fashion." The post ‘When celebs do it, it’s fashion’: TikTokers raise questions about trending ‘squatters core’ aesthetic appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face

    A popped pimple may lead to a staph infection, one creator cautioned. The post ‘Don’t pop your pimples you guys’: Creator gets staph infection after popping pimple on their face appeared first on In The Know.

  • Vivek Ramaswamy is in his TikTok era, with Jake Paul's endorsement

    Vivek Ramaswamy is on TikTok now, thanks to Jake Paul. In the week since he joined the platform, Ramaswamy has amassed about 33,000 followers, secured an endorsement from one of the most polarizing creators in YouTube history and attempted to establish himself as the millennial politician who's cool enough to use TikTok but anti-woke enough to appeal to the right. Ramaswamy's TikTok presence diametrically opposes his previous stances on social media and young voters.

  • Promotion/relegation in college football? Game-changing idea could help save Pac-12

    What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?

  • Former Nickelodeon stars open up about mental health struggles, addiction issues following show's end: 'It was so bad'

    Two of the three main characters on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007) open up about mental health struggles in their 20s.

  • As Robinhood eyes global expansion, CEO says: 'We've made a lot of progress'

    Ten years ago, Robinhood was founded to “democratize” stock trading, or more simply, to make it more accessible for anyone to trade stocks. Today, its goal is simple: To democratize finance for all, according to CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev – who was on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Acknowledging that a few years ago, people might not have taken Robinhood seriously as a place to save for retirement, Tenev believes the narrative around his company has changed.