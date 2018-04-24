Dakota Johnson says she had to 'go to therapy' after making new movie Suspira

It sounds like the experience of making new movie Suspiria will stay with Dakota Johnson.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has revealed that after the cameras stopped rolling on the psychological horror, she had to go into therapy.

The movie is a remake of the 1977 genre classic made by Italian legend Dario Argento, helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the director behind recent critical hits like the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name and A Bigger Splash.

Complete with a score from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, it will be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

But Johnson will not be forgetting the shoot in a hurry.

“[Making Suspiria], no lie, f**ked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” she told Elle magazine.

“We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.

“It was cold as s**t, and so dry.”

The movie was shot on location at the Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori in Varese, northern Italy, which closed down in the late 1960s, and has been left empty ever since.

It finds Johnson playing an American ballet student who enrols at a revered dance school, run by Tilda Swinton’s Madame Blanc, and who soon discovers its dark secrets.

Guadanino told Yahoo Movies UK earlier this year: “I hope that this movie, made by a man, turns out to be experienced through its horrors as a sort of fierce showcase of the female artistic experience. The relentless, unsentimental idea of femininity that I grew up witnessing, that I’ve been accompanied by in my life. It’s going to be the witches are back.”

Produced by Amazon Studios, it also stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

