Dakota Johnson praises Shia LaBeouf: 'I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation'

Shia LaBeouf made quite the impression on Dakota Johnson during filming of The Peanut Butter Falcon. In an interview with Marie Claire, the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, "I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation." Johnson joked that she'd never say that to his face, though.

In the drama, Johnson and LaBeouf's characters have a romantic spark — and she certainly made an impression on him, too. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, the Honey Boy actor called Johnson his best onscreen kiss.

"She's a sweetheart," he shared.

For anyone hoping for an offscreen romance between the two, Johnson is still off the market. The 30-year-old actress is dating Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. During the same interview, she talked about co-directing Coldplay's video for "Cry, Cry, Cry."

"I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine — not because they’re partial to me at all," she laughed.

Johnson, who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has been dating the 43-year-old musician since 2017.

"When I work, I’m constantly thinking about the job. It takes up so much of my brain," the Suspiria star said. "Not all of my projects are only good messages, but all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it’s an OK thing to pour my heart into."

Johnson explained her "brain moves at a million miles per minute."

"I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy," she shared.

Johnson also got candid about her mental health.

"I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she revealed. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem."

Johnson's interview, which was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, appears in the Summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: